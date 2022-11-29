Counos X Tops 1-Day Volume of $364,337.59 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.00 or 0.00109800 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $322.48 million and $364,337.59 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counos X has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

