Counos X Tops 1-Day Volume of $364,337.59 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.00 or 0.00109800 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $322.48 million and $364,337.59 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counos X has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.37 or 0.07259797 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00495355 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.59 or 0.30129851 BTC.
Counos X Coin Profile
Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx.
Counos X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.
