Cosmos Price Hits $10.05 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $105.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.05 or 0.00061389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00075988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

