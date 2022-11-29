Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,659 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.05.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,342 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,616,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,923,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 123,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 761,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 60,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

