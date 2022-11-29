Contrasting Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -1.49% -6.84% -3.43% Playtika 11.02% -130.35% 9.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.45 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -25.50 Playtika $2.58 billion 1.26 $308.50 million $0.71 12.68

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 1 5 5 0 2.36

Playtika has a consensus target price of $17.73, suggesting a potential upside of 97.01%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

Playtika beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

