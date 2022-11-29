Contrasting PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -5.29% -5.25% Ikena Oncology N/A -28.27% -23.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Ikena Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 630.77%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Ikena Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.24 million ($0.23) -13.22 Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 3.04 -$34.12 million ($1.45) -1.79

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ikena Oncology. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ikena Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

