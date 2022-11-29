Contrasting Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) & ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Century Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 7.88 -$71.65 million ($0.37) -8.76 Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($1.97) -5.25

Profitability

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -53.89% -52.73% -21.55% Century Therapeutics N/A -34.65% -25.09%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ADMA Biologics and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.32%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 144.77%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Century Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

