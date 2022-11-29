Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $1,144.43 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

