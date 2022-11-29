Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 421,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,601. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($92.78) to €70.00 ($72.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.79) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($82.47) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

