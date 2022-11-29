Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Up 166.7% in November

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Contango Ore Price Performance

CTGO stock remained flat at $23.60 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 982. Contango Ore has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $159.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Contango Ore will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTGO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 214,600 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

