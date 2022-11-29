Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

