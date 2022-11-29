Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Argus raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.99 and a 200-day moving average of $229.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

