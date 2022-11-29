Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 855 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

