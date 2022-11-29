Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

CFXTF stock remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Articles

