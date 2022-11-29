Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 8.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Tuesday. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

