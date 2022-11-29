Condor Capital Management Sells 41,601 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,601 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 668.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 863,473 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.