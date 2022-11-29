Condor Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,790 Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Denali Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Denali Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DECAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,613. Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

About Denali Capital Acquisition

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer, and hospitality sectors.

