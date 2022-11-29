Condor Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $9,912,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

GXII remained flat at $9.90 on Tuesday. 111,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,856. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

