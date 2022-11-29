Condor Capital Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.09. 10,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.