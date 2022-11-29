Condor Capital Management Invests $172,000 in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,048.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 174,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 1,286.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 950,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 881,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter valued at $492,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LITTU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,718. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

