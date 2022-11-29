Condor Capital Management Acquires 2,730 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,231,000 after acquiring an additional 830,345 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after acquiring an additional 128,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 33,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

