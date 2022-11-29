Condor Capital Management Acquires 1,951 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 46.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.3% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 4,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,332. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

