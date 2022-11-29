Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $139.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

