Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,515. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

