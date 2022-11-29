Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,196,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. 11,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,929. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

