Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

