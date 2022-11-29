Comstock Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Comstock Resources has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.
Comstock Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 93.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 23,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
