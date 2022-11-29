Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.30 or 0.06844755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00497050 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.30232941 BTC.

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.