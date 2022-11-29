Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

Several analysts have commented on COMP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Compass Stock Down 5.6 %

COMP opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.12. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

