Comparing SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

SAB Biotherapeutics and NanoString Technologies are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -68.35% -82.05% -46.84% NanoString Technologies -106.94% -111.76% -33.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAB Biotherapeutics and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of 9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 788.89%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $28.57, suggesting a potential upside of 386.74%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $60.88 million 0.74 -$17.15 million N/A N/A NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 1.89 -$115.25 million ($3.14) -1.87

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer. The company uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors. Its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development to treat or prevent severe influenza. The company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

