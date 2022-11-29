Comparing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A LegalZoom.com 2 1 4 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adit EdTech Acquisition and LegalZoom.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 120.92%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 2.94 -$108.66 million ($0.38) -23.08

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93% LegalZoom.com -12.15% -38.19% -15.70%

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

