Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 41,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 933,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9,361.8% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 2,290,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 2,266,678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 526,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 24.9% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,072,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 214,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,314 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

