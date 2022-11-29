Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 41,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 933,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
