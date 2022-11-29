Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

About Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

See Also

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.