Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper Sells 2,104 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CBSH stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 206,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,436. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

