Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $748.35 Million (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $748.35 million and $11.07 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,166.40 or 0.07108877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

