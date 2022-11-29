Coin98 (C98) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.87 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001411 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $49.83 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

