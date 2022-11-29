Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Down 38.5% in November

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

RFI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. 116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 7.95%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.