ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $80,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 133,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

CEM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.97. 92,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,468. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

