ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 636.1% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,031,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,465,000 after purchasing an additional 578,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 530,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period.

