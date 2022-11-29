Citigroup Cuts Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $42.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,199. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

