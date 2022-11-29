Citi Trends Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,729 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 5.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

CTRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,207. The firm has a market cap of $242.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.14. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $97.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

