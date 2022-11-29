Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.32

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $603.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.11.

Chiyoda Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.