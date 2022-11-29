China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 289.5% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF remained flat at $0.57 on Tuesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.
About China Yongda Automobiles Services
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yongda Automobiles Services (CYYHF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.