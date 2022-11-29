China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $26.60

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $27.93. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 27 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNH shares. HSBC lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth $212,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Articles

