China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in November

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.35. 13,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,001. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
