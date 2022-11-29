China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in November

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the October 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.35. 13,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,001. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

