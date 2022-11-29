China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CICHY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 249,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,486. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

