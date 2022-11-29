Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance
CPKF stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile
