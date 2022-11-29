Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

CPKF stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

