Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $2.65 on Monday, hitting $170.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,755. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

