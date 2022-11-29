Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.19. The company had a trading volume of 163,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.65 and a 1-year high of C$9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

