ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.
CCXI opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
