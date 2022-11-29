Chainbing (CBG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,673.45

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, Chainbing has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market cap of $640.75 million and approximately $4,673.45 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00007745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information."

